PAC Protocol (PAC) Price Hits $0.0038 on Major Exchanges

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One PAC Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. PAC Protocol has a market capitalization of $60.06 million and $377,705.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PAC Protocol alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00014883 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 154.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000155 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00018249 BTC.

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC Protocol (PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,813,075,210 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.