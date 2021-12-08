PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $33.49, but opened at $37.25. PagerDuty shares last traded at $34.73, with a volume of 29,678 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on PD shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

In other news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $275,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $62,965.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 228,807 shares of company stock worth $9,762,640 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 19.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,152,000 after purchasing an additional 144,609 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the third quarter worth about $2,505,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the third quarter worth about $559,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 93.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 12,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 590.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 190,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,883,000 after buying an additional 162,749 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.29.

PagerDuty Company Profile (NYSE:PD)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

