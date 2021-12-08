Pai Liu Sells 42,150 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) VP Pai Liu sold 42,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total value of $145,839.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Pai Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ContextLogic alerts:

On Wednesday, November 17th, Pai Liu sold 87,949 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $430,070.61.

On Monday, October 18th, Pai Liu sold 2,459 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $12,295.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Pai Liu sold 24,483 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $155,222.22.

On Friday, September 17th, Pai Liu sold 2,492 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $15,699.60.

On Monday, September 13th, Pai Liu sold 26,595 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $176,324.85.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,106,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,539,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.67. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WISH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ContextLogic by 2,293.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 58,128 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,408,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in ContextLogic by 43.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in ContextLogic by 1,167.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 321,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 296,486 shares during the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WISH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.