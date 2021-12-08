PAID Network (PAID) Trading 18.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 8th. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. PAID Network has a market cap of $64.73 million and $609,329.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001538 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00059095 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,418.19 or 0.08722184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00062328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00081847 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,978.89 or 1.00640071 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002815 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

