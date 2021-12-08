Palmer Knight Co Buys 13,518 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Palmer Knight Co lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,518 shares during the quarter. Global Payments comprises about 3.6% of Palmer Knight Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,064,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,075,109,000 after acquiring an additional 82,465 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,998 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,472,000 after purchasing an additional 715,042 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Global Payments by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,814,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,235,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Global Payments by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,768,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,724,000 after buying an additional 32,092 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPN stock opened at $129.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.11. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.55%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $66,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.81.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

