Palmer Knight Co Buys 946 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Palmer Knight Co increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for 4.6% of Palmer Knight Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $164.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.18. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

