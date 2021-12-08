Palmer Knight Co Has $6.82 Million Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Palmer Knight Co grew its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials accounts for approximately 3.6% of Palmer Knight Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $6,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 22.9% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 10.6% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.3% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

In other news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.59.

NYSE VMC opened at $199.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.13 and its 200 day moving average is $182.20. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $134.53 and a twelve month high of $210.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.