Palmer Knight Co Increases Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Palmer Knight Co raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies accounts for approximately 4.0% of Palmer Knight Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $7,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,511,770,000 after buying an additional 788,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,995,000 after acquiring an additional 61,417 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,687,000 after purchasing an additional 233,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,895,000 after purchasing an additional 184,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,283,000 after acquiring an additional 120,592 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.43.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $605.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $363.00 and a twelve month high of $614.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $557.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $548.16.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total value of $471,584.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $8,016,387 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

