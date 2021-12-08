Palmer Knight Co Purchases 1,337 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Palmer Knight Co raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 3.4% of Palmer Knight Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Honeywell International by 10.5% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.50.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $207.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.84 and a 200-day moving average of $222.50. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $142.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.