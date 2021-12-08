Palmer Knight Co Purchases 4,556 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Palmer Knight Co boosted its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Fortive accounts for about 3.5% of Palmer Knight Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Fortive were worth $6,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 5.3% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Fortive by 24.2% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 67,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 13,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Fortive by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 56,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.73.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $64.58 and a one year high of $79.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

