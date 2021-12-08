Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Stake Reduced by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp reduced its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,486 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises 2.6% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.11% of Palo Alto Networks worth $52,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.57, for a total transaction of $719,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total transaction of $5,770,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,375 shares of company stock valued at $30,707,429 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $526.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,601. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $509.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $440.71. The firm has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of -99.32 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $298.53 and a one year high of $559.54.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. TheStreet cut Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target (up from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.00.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

