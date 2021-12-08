Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.870-$0.870 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.02 billion-$17.02 billion.

Shares of DQJCY opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. Pan Pacific International has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $26.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.33.

Get Pan Pacific International alerts:

About Pan Pacific International

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp. engages in the retail of home electrical appliances, miscellaneous household goods, food, watches, and fashion-related merchandises. It operates through the following segments: Retail Business, Tenant Leasing and Other Business. The Retail Business segment sells electrical appliances, daily commodities, foods, watches, fashion merchandise, sporting goods, leisure equipment, DIY products, and others.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Pacific International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Pacific International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.