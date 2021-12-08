Paparazzi (PAZZI) Market Capitalization Reaches $13,244.31

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 8th. In the last seven days, Paparazzi has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. One Paparazzi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Paparazzi has a total market cap of $13,244.31 and $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paparazzi Profile

Paparazzi (PAZZI) is a coin. It was first traded on May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io . Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Paparazzi

