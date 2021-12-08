Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

NYSE PARR opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. Par Pacific has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $873.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.77%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Melvyn N. Klein acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $135,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $658,550.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 429,259 shares of company stock valued at $6,437,865 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,683,000 after purchasing an additional 264,673 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,018,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,774,000 after purchasing an additional 243,902 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,716,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,695,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 70.0% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,741,000 after purchasing an additional 910,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 32.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,929,000 after purchasing an additional 539,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.