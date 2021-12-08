ParallelCoin Trading 13.2% Higher This Week (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 520.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $60,273.85 and approximately $4.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.54 or 0.00323888 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007403 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000499 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

