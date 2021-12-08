Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 22,290 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,290 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.13% of Skyline Champion worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 20.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,890,000 after purchasing an additional 347,195 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 43.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,049,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,932,000 after acquiring an additional 318,298 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 282.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after acquiring an additional 205,700 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,914,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,545,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $615,094.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

NYSE SKY opened at $83.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 2.08. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $29.24 and a 12-month high of $85.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $524.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.60 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

