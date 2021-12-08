Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 24,893 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 241,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,893 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.18% of Community Health Systems worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 371.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 623.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 45.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 18.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist decreased their price target on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.45.

NYSE:CYH opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $17.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.74.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Community Health Systems Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

