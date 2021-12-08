Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 4,417 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.34% of AMERISAFE worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in AMERISAFE by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in AMERISAFE by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AMERISAFE by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in AMERISAFE by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in AMERISAFE by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

AMSF stock opened at $53.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.34. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.71 and a twelve month high of $67.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.05 and a 200-day moving average of $58.15.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.42 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 27.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their target price on AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

