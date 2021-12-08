Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 5,804 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $129.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.95. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.