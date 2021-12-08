Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 83,856 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,856 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.09% of Rackspace Technology worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 46.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter worth $250,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 23.9% in the second quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the second quarter worth $243,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RXT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

