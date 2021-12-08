Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.19% of Shoe Carnival worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the second quarter worth $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the second quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 3.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 68.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCVL. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $46.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average is $35.52.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 11.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.66%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

