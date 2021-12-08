Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 12,500 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Gray Television worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GTN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gray Television in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,309,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 1,765.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,216,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,072 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,940,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,829 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,099,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,211,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,358,000 after acquiring an additional 460,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Shares of NYSE GTN opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.