Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 16,596 Shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,596 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.09% of Abcam worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABCM. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Abcam by 4,182.6% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,441,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,085 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Abcam by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,247,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 19,667 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Abcam during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,527,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Abcam by 529.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 387,868 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Abcam by 1,276.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after buying an additional 386,812 shares during the last quarter. 10.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abcam stock opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. Abcam plc has a one year low of $17.14 and a one year high of $24.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Abcam to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

