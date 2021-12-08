Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Cuts Position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its stake in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.62% of One Liberty Properties worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 232.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 98,783.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OLP. Collins Stewart began coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Aegis raised their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

OLP opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $35.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.37 million, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.36.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 44.68% and a return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.51%.

In related news, VP Justin Clair sold 3,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $115,078.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 3,835 shares of company stock worth $131,403 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

