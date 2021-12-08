Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,257 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of Gates Industrial worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,350,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,829 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,786,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,799,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 785.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,665,000 after buying an additional 536,151 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,355,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,637,000 after buying an additional 320,210 shares during the period.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.58. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.71.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $862.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTES shares. TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

