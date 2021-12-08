Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,499 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Hercules Capital worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the second quarter valued at $201,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 2,194.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after buying an additional 403,708 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 163,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 16.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,567,000 after buying an additional 127,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the second quarter valued at $669,000. Institutional investors own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTGC opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 7.20. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average of $17.08.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 113.31%. The company had revenue of $70.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Hercules Capital’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 48.71%.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.75 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.11.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

