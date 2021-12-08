Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Axcelis Technologies worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 17.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 25,068 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 10.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter worth $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $62,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $225,836.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,043 shares of company stock valued at $757,956. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $68.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $68.97.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACLS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

