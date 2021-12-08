Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,783 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,744 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Yelp worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Yelp by 1,703.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,357 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $45,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,679 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yelp during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Yelp in the second quarter worth approximately $406,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Yelp in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 11.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,441,034 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $97,543,000 after purchasing an additional 250,022 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 77.66 and a beta of 1.76. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YELP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $152,793.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $219,970.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,344 shares of company stock worth $520,397. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

