Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,013,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 315,100 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.62% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPPI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 12th.

SPPI stock opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $250.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $5.24.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

