Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,956 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.40% of Genesco worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Genesco by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $117,338.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

GCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Genesco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of GCO opened at $65.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.12. The company has a market cap of $986.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 2.13. Genesco Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $73.72.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.57 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

