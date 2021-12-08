Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $3.88 Million Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,830 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Chewy by 1,276.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Chewy by 945.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chewy by 616.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $1,502,767.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,141,622. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHWY. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cfra cut their price objective on Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $60.77 on Wednesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.52 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,038.50 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.72.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

