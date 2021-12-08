Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $3.97 Million Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ares Management by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,277,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,824,000 after purchasing an additional 78,507 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 10,860.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth $800,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $80.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.98 and its 200-day moving average is $72.74. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $44.43 and a one year high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $512.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.44 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.92%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARES shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 79,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total value of $6,795,664.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,404 shares of company stock worth $18,219,189. 49.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

