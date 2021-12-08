Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 394.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,195 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.21% of Anavex Life Sciences worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $46,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 30.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $130,000. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -35.21 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.30. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $31.50.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

