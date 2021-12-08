Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Position in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,972 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,020 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.16% of Covanta worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Covanta by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Covanta by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Covanta by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Covanta by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Covanta by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,201 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVA opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 112.56 and a beta of 1.33. Covanta Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $20.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Covanta had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

