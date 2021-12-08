Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,607 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Hamilton Lane worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 118.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $109.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12 month low of $71.49 and a 12 month high of $116.00.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 64.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $5,205,855.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,227,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,329,383.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $966,631.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

