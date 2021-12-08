Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of Revolve Group worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 229.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,927,000 after buying an additional 1,848,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 255.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,154,000 after buying an additional 1,733,061 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 23.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,960,000 after buying an additional 683,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 306.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,127,000 after buying an additional 657,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,367,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,828,000 after buying an additional 398,798 shares during the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 65,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $5,281,687.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 45,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $3,647,494.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 980,901 shares of company stock valued at $71,358,254 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

RVLV stock opened at $69.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.98. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $89.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $244.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

Revolve Group Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.