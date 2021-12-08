Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 140.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,320 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of Progyny worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Progyny during the second quarter worth $2,009,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at about $1,353,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 238.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 29,011 shares during the last quarter. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at about $1,571,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 98.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 35,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $51.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.71. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Progyny’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 21,291 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,362,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $513,377.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 564,403 shares of company stock valued at $33,489,762. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

