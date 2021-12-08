Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Seaboard worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Seaboard by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,849,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Seaboard by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Seaboard by 1,047.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Seaboard during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,911,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Seaboard by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEB stock opened at $3,879.11 on Wednesday. Seaboard Co. has a 1 year low of $2,870.02 and a 1 year high of $4,400.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.31.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $81.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Seaboard’s payout ratio is 1.48%.

In other Seaboard news, major shareholder Caravel Holdings Llc acquired 2,415,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $50,000,001.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, distributors and retail outlets throughout the United States, Japan, Mexico and other foreign markets.

