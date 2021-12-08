Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 11,537 Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Natus Medical worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Natus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Natus Medical by 612.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Natus Medical by 1,193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Natus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Natus Medical stock opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $808.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.03.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 9.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.