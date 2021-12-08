Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 12,422 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,422 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.37% of Funko worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Funko during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Funko by 763.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Funko during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Funko by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Funko by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FNKO shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.81.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Funko, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $867.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.26.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Funko had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 1,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $29,857.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $1,198,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,694. Company insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Funko Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

