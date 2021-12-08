Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 15,336 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,336 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.19% of NMI worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NMI during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 16.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 53.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 10.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $26.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.21. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.66.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.06 million. NMI had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 46.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NMIH. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price target on NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NMI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

