Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 24,984 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,984 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.21% of Avanos Medical worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 69.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 18,575 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 256.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after acquiring an additional 268,465 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 208.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 26,548 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 21.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 335,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,186,000 after acquiring an additional 58,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the second quarter valued at about $871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Avanos Medical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NYSE:AVNS opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.13 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Avanos Medical news, Director Patrick J. Oleary purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $158,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,505.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

