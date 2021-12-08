Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 48,964 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 48,964 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.37% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 3.11. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Matthew Goldfarb bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

