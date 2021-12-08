Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,332 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Renasant worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Renasant by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,312,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,517,000 after buying an additional 42,820 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Renasant by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,001,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,062,000 after purchasing an additional 157,261 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Renasant by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,605,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,238,000 after purchasing an additional 299,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Renasant by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,750,000 after purchasing an additional 42,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Renasant by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,544,000 after purchasing an additional 51,147 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Renasant alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $37.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Renasant Co. has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Renasant had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $154.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Renasant’s payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.