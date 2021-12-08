Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Reduces Position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,704 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 103.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Gerdau during the second quarter worth $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 511.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Gerdau during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Shares of NYSE GGB opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Gerdau S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $7.27.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 36.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.2577 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.05%. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous Special dividend of $0.04. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.54%.

GGB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.18.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.