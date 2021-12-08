Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 830 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,241 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,597 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,205 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,451 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $138.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $386.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.36. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $1,390,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $146,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,631,467 shares of company stock worth $660,162,824. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen raised their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

