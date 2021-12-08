Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 9,248 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $82.08 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $66.55 and a 1 year high of $85.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.71.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.