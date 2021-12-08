Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 718.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,525 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IHI. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 501.0% during the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IHI stock opened at $63.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.62. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $52.17 and a 1 year high of $67.29.

