Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $57.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $85.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $42.47 and a 52 week high of $63.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.34.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.70.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

