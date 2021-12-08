Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,801 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,659 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18,313.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,380 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $198,012,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $150.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.28. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $274.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.36, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.